June E. Voss, 82, of Liberty Center, Ohio and formerly of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away Sunday May 15, 2022. She was born June 30, 1939 in Bowling Green to the late George and Irene (Potter) McBride. She married Lawrence R. Voss and he survives in Liberty Center.
June, affectionately known to many as “June Bug”, was a social butterfly. She was a stranger to no one and loved talking with anyone in her presence. She enjoyed traveling to Vegas to gamble, she loved to dance and adored her cats. Her greatest joy came from the time she spent with her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.
Along with her husband of over 64 years, Lawrence, June is survived by her children Judy Glossner of Cleveland, Ohio, Marie Voss of Toledo, Ohio, Mark Voss of Grand Rapids, Ohio and Bryan Voss (Jodi Schramm) of Perrysburg, Ohio, grandchildren Tommy, Matt, Heather, Stephanie, Kris, Erika, Megan and Jacob and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son Michael A. Voss and brothers Virgil McBride and Kenny McBride.
Visitation will be held on Thursday May 19, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Her funeral service will be held Friday May 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Weston Cemetery in Weston, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to the family to assist with expenses.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Voss family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com