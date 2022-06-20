Julie Ann Click, 74, of Union City, CA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 5th, 2022 with her two sons by her side, after a brave battle with ovarian cancer.
Julie was born in Perrysburg, Ohio, on May 11th, 1948. She was a graduate of Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio. She was an avid enthusiast of birds, gardening, and sports. As an elementary school teacher for over 32 years, she uplifted the lives of children along with her cherished friends at Pioneer Elementary School. She was loved by countless students, parents, and friends. Her dedication, strength, and kindness was a guiding light in the lives of her family.
She is reunited with her parents Bernard and Dorothy Fox and nephew Mitchell Aring. She is survived by her two sons, Bryan and Stephen Click, her sister Randi (Mike) Aring, and her niece Britni (Matt) Dickson.
A memorial service will be held at Holy Redeemer Lutheran Church in Newark, CA on Saturday, June 25th, 2022 at 11:30 am (masks required indoors), followed by a graveside service at Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward at 1:00 pm. A reception / luncheon will be held at Holy Redeemer starting at 2:00 pm. The memorial service will be live streamed for those unable to attend (https://tinyurl.com/2p8unw8d).
The family requests any donations be sent to Pioneer in her name via website (https://pio.mynhusd.org/). This memorial fund will go toward early intervention to support struggling readers.
She will be dearly missed, fondly remembered, and forever loved.