Julie Ann (Beaverson) Thomas-Southwick, age 61, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Friday, October 15, 2021, at the Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green. She was born on February 8, 1960, in Bowling Green to Donald & Nancy L. (Smith) Beaverson. Julie married Les Southwick on May 9, 2009, at the Otsego Park.
Surviving Julie is her loving husband, Les; father, Donald Beaverson of Bowling Green; sons, Jesse (Shannon) Thomas of Rossford, Jerrod (Kahla) Thomas of Bowling Green; step son, Simon Southwick of Junction City, Kansas; step-daughter, Emma Southwick of Bowling Green; brothers, Jac (Kathy) Beaverson of Perrysburg, Jeff (Candi) Beaverson of Portage; Joan (John) Simon of Bowling Green, Jennie (Greg) Reynolds of Wayne, Jayne (Angelo) Pimentel of Midlothian, Texas; grandson, Atlas Koch; and her furry dog companions, Roscoe, Gus, and Sampson. She was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy.
Julie was a 1978 graduate of Elmwood High School and has been working as the Manager at Rite Aid in Rossford. Among many hobbies she enjoyed antiquing, taking trips with her family, was a lover of all animals, and her greatest love in life was spending time with her family and friends.
Friends will be received from 3:00-5:00 & 6:00-8:00 PM on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Immediately following the graveside service will be private.