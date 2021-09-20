Judy Rae McCartney, 78 of Grand Rapids, Ohio passed away Monday night, September 13, 2021 in her residence.
She was born October 14, 1942 in Bluffton, Ohio to the late Homer and Mary (Griffith) Lung. On May 16, 1960 she married James McCartney at the Hoytville United Methodist Church and they shared over 61 years together.
Judy was devoted to her family and loved caring for them. She was happy at home and spending time with her flower gardens. She planted and cared for them each year, taking many pictures to remember her beautiful creations. She was a former aide at Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green, Ohio and also cleaned homes for many people over the years.
She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Grand Rapids and the Alva N. Sidle American Legion Post #232 Auxiliary.
Her family will remember her constant smile and friendly nature. They will forever love and cherish her memory and the lessons she shared.
Judy is survived by her husband, James; son, Donald (Beth) McCartney, Kelso, Washington; daughter, Sally (Philip) Cavanaugh, Custar, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Kathy McCartney, Nashville, Tennessee; 6 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, James McCartney, Jr. and brother, Leroy Lung.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Calvary United Methodist Church with Pastor Scott Carman officiating. Graveside services will be in Beaver Creek Cemetery and a fellowship luncheon will follow at the church.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. prior to the services at the church.
The family suggests memorials to Alva N. Sidle American Legion Post #232, Grand Rapids.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler and messages for her family can be left at www.feehanrodenbergerfuneralhome.com.