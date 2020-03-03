Judy K. Obermyer, 77 of Genoa, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Mercy St. Charles Hospital in Oregon. She was born on April 1, 1942 in Fremont, Ohio to Donald and Marie (Meyerholtz) Giesler. On June 24, 1961 she married Raymond Obermyer in Woodville, OH. Judy and Raymond raised one daughter and celebrated over 58 years of marriage together. In addition to being a farm wife, mother and grandmother, Judy was a homemaker priding herself in keeping an immaculate home. In her free time, she enjoyed flower gardening and reading. However, it was her family that remained her greatest joy.
In addition to her husband Raymond, Judy is survived by her daughter: Linda (Mark) Runyan, grandchildren: Myer and Emmy Runyan all of