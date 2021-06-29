Judy Ann Jacobs Stewart, 80, of Bloomdale, Ohio, passed away peacefully on June 26, after a battle with progressive dementia.
Judy was born January 21, 1941, to the late Charlotte Jacobs Standard and raised in West Millgrove by her mother and loving father, the late Kenneth Keith Standard.
Growing up, Judy was involved in dance, cheerleading, and was a majorette. She graduated from Montgomery High School and was their last Homecoming Queen, before the school consolidated to join Elmwood High School.
She married her husband Eldon (Hank) Stewart on December 18, 1959, and they moved to Bloomdale to raise their family.
Early in life, Judy worked in Fostoria as a photographer’s assistant and at Kroger, then as a clerk for the Village of Bloomdale, and retired from Air Products, North Baltimore, after many faithful years. She attended Bloomdale United Methodist Church.
Judy was beautiful, generous, kind, and full of life. Her laugh was magical and you wanted to be around her. She loved to cook and bake (pies were her specialty!), she was always the go-to seamstress of the family, and she thoroughly enjoyed quilting and the many friends she made in her quilt and Red Hat clubs. She loved everything about Christmas, her dachshunds, the travels to Lost Lake, Amish Country, and being on any beach, especially at Edisto Island. But most of all, Judy loved her family. Her husband, kids, and grandchildren were the joys of her life and she was a regular supporter at their events, cheering them on, and providing a loving home for them, ensuring there were always homemade cookies for the grandkids after school!
We are so blessed to have had her as a huge part of our lives. We will miss her smile, her laugh, her bubbly personality, and her ‘I love you more’ hugs and kisses.
Judy is survived by her boys: Robert (Beth) Stewart and Jeff (Sandy) Stewart, both of Bloomdale; her grandchildren, Cory (Lisa), Shannon, Austin, Steven (Nikki), and Kendra Stewart (Chase Nichols); great-grandchildren, Caden, Sutton, Amelia, and Raylee; her sisters-in-law, Sandra Brown, Reno, NV; Sharon Wolfe, Florence, KY; and Sheila (Donald) Coppes, Bowling Green, OH; special cousins, and the families of several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Robert “Bob” Jacobs; brother-in-law, Walter “Bus” Wolfe; brother-in-law, Robert “Bobby” Brown; and grandson, Jacob Ryan Stewart.
At the family’s request, no services will be held.
Barndt Funeral Home, Wayne, Ohio, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
The family is especially grateful and would like to thank the staff at Taylor Place Assisted Living and St. Catherine’s Manor of Findlay for the loving care they have provided our mother.
Memorial contributions in Judy’s honor may be gifted to Bridge Hospice, https://www.bvhealthsystem.org/education-resources/hospice/make-a-gift-to-bridge.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at: barndtfuneralhome.org.