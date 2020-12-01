Judith M. Sattler, age 80, passed away peacefully at the Landings of Oregon, Ohio on November 27, 2020.
Judy was born on November 3, 1940 in Rossford, Ohio to Merrill and Mae (Marchant) Steward, the third of three children. She graduated from Rossford High School in 1958 where she met the love of her life, Thomas and they were married on June 24, 1961. They had two sons (Todd & Troy) and two grandchildren (Abby & Griffin) whose activities they loved to attend over the years.
Judy started her career at Rossford High School and after a few years, she stopped working to raise Todd and Troy. Once the boys were older, she later worked for Owens Corning Fiberglass and Libbey-Owens-Ford. After retiring, she joined Tom at Sattler & Associates and for some years, Tom, Judy, Todd and Troy all worked together at the firm.
Judy was a loyal member of Grace Church in Perrysburg and truly enjoyed being a part of the church.
Judy was always very active including cheerleading in high school, being Homecoming Queen and becoming an avid golfer. She and Tom were members of Heather Downs Country Club and Toledo Country Club where they enjoyed golfing and spending time with their friends.
Their love of golf took them on many vacations to Northern Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, California, Hawaii and their ultimate golf experience at Pebble Beach for their 45th wedding anniversary.
They also enjoyed attending many sporting events, including U.S. Opens and the Masters, as well as Detroit Tigers’ games. While visiting Troy in Los Angeles, they would also attend Lakers games. They loved watching all of Abby’s and Griffin’s basketball and soccer games and rarely missed one.
Judy will truly be missed by family and friends for her warm, caring and friendly soul.
Judy was preceded in death (11/7/20) by her husband Tom of 59 years. Judy is survived by her son Todd (Julie) of Perrysburg, son Troy who resides in Los Angeles, grandchildren Abby and Griffin, sister Joyce (Ed) Fanning of Westerville, Ohio and brother William Steward of Rossford.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude and appreciation to the staff at the Landings of Oregon.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133).
Tributes can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Grace Church in lieu of flowers.
A memorial burial will be planned sometime in the Spring at Fort Meigs Cemetery for both Tom & Judy. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.