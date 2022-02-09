Judith “Judy” Nelson, 79, of Bowling Green passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022. She was born in Toledo on May 14, 1942 to the late Hoyt and Marjorie (Turpeny) Francis. She is survived by her beloved husband Thomas Nelson who she married on June 8, 1962 and they celebrated nearly 60 years of marriage.
Also surviving are her children: Paul Hoyt (Laura) Nelson of Grafton, Ohio, Laura (Gary) Adams of Maumee, Ohio, Michael (Michelle) Nelson of Tecumseh, Michigan, Ted (Patricia) Nelson of Monroe Falls, Ohio, Michelle (Tim) Prand of Perrysburg, Ohio, Barnaby (Dessie) Nelson of Gibsonton, Florida, Alicia (Joe) Leonard of Holland, Ohio, Nicole (Nick) Woolaver of Norwalk, Ohio and Shaina (Patrick) McDermott of Bowling Green; 28 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings: Robert (Kelly) Francis; Carol Gray (Terry Wisniewski); and Linda (Lary) Blankley. Judy was preceded in death by her parents and a son Matthew Nelson.
Judy graduated from Scott High School and attended Riverside Hospital’s school of nursing. Judy worked as the store manager for GNC at Franklin Park Mall for many years. She also trained as an artist for 12 years at the Toledo Museum of Art and was an extremely talented carver, with a focus on driftwood media, creating turtles and mermaids. She was also a talented seamstress and created many prom, wedding, bridesmaid and flower girl dresses for her daughters. She turned her sewing, crocheting, carving and leather work talents into a weekend craft show business and ran that for many years as well. She also had a great appreciation of ornamental gardening and bird watching. She also studied ballet for many years, and enjoyed attending the ballet with her daughters over the years. Above all, Judy’s family was the most important to her.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Judy’s birthday. Information will be forthcoming from the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St., P.O Box 648, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
Online condolences, as well as a fond memory, may be shared with Judy’s family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com. Donations may be made to a charity of ones choosing.