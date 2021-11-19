Judith Anne Buchman passed away on October 19, 2021 at her home in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She was born to John and Elvena Buchman on May 10, 1948. After graduating from BGSU, Judi moved to Grand Rapids and lived her life caring for others. Her positive energy made her a peacemaker in the community. Judi’s memorial service was held on November 14 in Grand Rapids. Judi is survived by Richa, her life partner, sister Sandee (Doug) Scott, and brothers Dan (Mary), Wayne (Dolly), and Bob (Jan) Buchman. Her parents, John and Elvena and oldest brother, Jerry preceded her in death.
