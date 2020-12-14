Judith Ann “Judy” Schroeder, age 82, of Bradner, Ohio passed away on Friday (December 11, 2020) at Bowling Green Manor.
She was born on June 30, 1938 in Nelsonville, Ohio to the late Leonard D. & Margaret A. (Bailey) Johnson. She married Von Bloom and he preceded, married Louis Carrasquillo and he preceded, and then married Henry N. “Hank” Schroeder on August 24, 1997 at the Bradner United Methodist Church.
Surviving Judy is her loving husband of 23 years Hank; sons, Jeffery (Starla) Bloom of Lagrange, Kentucky, Michael Bloom of Fairfield, Ohio; daughters, Cyresa Bloom of Aztec, New Mexico, Rebecca (Dan) O’Connell of Bradner, Ohio, Melinda (Scott) McCarty of Eminence, Kentucky; stepsons, William (Lori) Schroeder of Holland, Ohio; stepdaughters, Kay (Ken) Kochzynski of Toledo, Ohio, Kathy Campbell of Perrysburg, Ohio, Brenda (Bill) Watkins of Toledo, Ohio; 19 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren & 6 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard & Margaret; stillborn baby girl, Ardena.
Judy was a homemaker and a member of the Bradner United Methodist Church.
Due to Covid-19 a private Celebration of Life Service will be held for her family to honor her life with Pastor Vernagaye Sullivan officiating. Burial will be in Graham Cemetery near Wayne, Ohio.
Memorial donations may be made to the Bradner EMS.
Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio will be handling her arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to Judy’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.