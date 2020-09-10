Judith Ann (Gallagher) Milewski, 80, died from Cardiac Dysrhythmia on 25 July 2020 in Richmond Virginia.
Judith is survived by her husband Thomas Milewski of Richmond VA; her daughter Adrienne Paalman - Enggist of IIpendam, Netherlands, brother Ronald Eric Gallagher of Liberty, MO.
She is predeceased in death by sister Brenda Lee Gallagher, mother Marian Norway and father Chester Adrian Gallagher. She is the granddaughter of Blanche and Darcy Gallagher and Elmer and Naomi Norway. Judith was born on 2 April 1940 at Bowling Green, Ohio.
Judith was better known as Judy, graduated from Libbey High School in Toledo, Ohio in June 1957. Judy spent many years working as a legal secretary in Richmond VA.
After retirement she became an avid and skilled genealogist compiling the many family trees in which she posted on Ancestry.com.
No public services were performed before her cremated remains were laid to rest in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, Amelia, VA (near Richmond VA).