Judith A. (Michaelis) Chamberlain, 66, of Cygnet, died March 30, 2020, after suffering multiple strokes.
She was born on July 19th, 1954 in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late Raymond H. and Eileen E. (Delker) Michaelis.
Judy was a 1972 graduate of BGHS. She married Thomas P. Chamberlain on April 21st, 1990.
Thomas survives along with her two brothers, Albert W. (Carla) Michaelis Springfield, Massachusetts; Alan R. Michaelis, and sister Cynthia Michaelis-Cook, both of Bowling Green, Ohio; father-in-law Paul E. Chamberlain Weston, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Donna (Randy) Hackworth Luckey, Ohio, Danita Chamberlain Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and Paula Tucker Fostoria, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Keith A. Michaelis, and mother-in-law Marlene Chamberlain.
Judy worked several years at BGSU, but her passion and love was bartending, which she did for many years. She enjoyed singing karaoke, rooting for the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Socks. She was a member of the VFW, AMVETS, and Fraternal Order of Eagles. Judy was an animal lover. Whether it be her fur babies, or horses, or even strays that wandered in. She loved them all.
Most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends. She seemed to find a reason to whip up someone’s favorite dish. Judy loved to cook for any occasion.
May Judy rest in Heaven with her parents and brother. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.
Judy will be cremated and her ashes laid to rest in the Milton Township Cemetery, Custar, Ohio at a later date.
Please join us for a celebration of life for Judy on May 1st, 2021 at 2 p.m. Held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1163 N. Main Street Bowling Green, Ohio.