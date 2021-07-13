Juanita “Squint” M. Dennis, age 92, of Pemberville, and formerly of Lemoyne, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Otterbein SeniorLife Community, Pemberville, OH. She was born on October 4, 1928 in Luckey, OH to Earl H. and Ruth I. (Grover) Phillips. She was a member of the 1946 graduating class of North Troy High School in Lemoyne. She would marry Marion “Poke” Dennis, and they would raise 3 children and celebrate over 25 years of marriage before Pokes passing in 1975.
In addition to being a homemaker, Juanita later worked as a Veterinary Assistant 15 years before she finally retired. She was a member of the Stony Ridge United Methodist Church, where she had been active in the church’s women group, and was also known for her great joy of singing. Juanita was also known for baking pies and for preparing her famous German Potato Salad. She always loved having a baby in her arms to hold, and later in life she always kept a baby doll with her.
Juanita is survived by her children: Sheryl Katakis of Perrysburg, Gary Dennis of Lemoyne, Lori (Timothy) Hepler of Woodville, 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Sisters: Elsie Mae Hampton, Clara Swartz, Mary Lou Hernacki and Judy Daniels. In addition to her husband Poke, she was preceded in death by her parents, grandson: Timothy Dennis, sisters: Loretta Bourdeon, Joyce Ann Rau, brothers: Carroll “Bob” Phillips and John “Jack” Phillips.
Family and friends will be received 10-11a.m., with a funeral service at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 15, 2021 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 West Main Street, Luckey, OH. Officiating will be, Rev. James Budke. Interment will be in Troy Twp. Cemetery, Luckey, OH. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Otterbein SeniorLife Community. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com