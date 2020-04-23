Juanita Labombarbe, 63, of Rudolph, Ohio passed away April 21, 2020. She was born on October 2, 1956 to the late David and Enriqueta Baldonado in Texas.
She is survived by her son: David (Anna) Jacob Labombarbe; grandchildren: Marissa (Charlie) Jones, Arianna Cook; nieces :Josephine Couch; & Anna Baldonado; nephews: Xavier & Jarret Baldonado; and Andy Perez; sisters: Delia, Christina & Laura Baldonado; brothers: David, Xavier &Steven Baldonado. She will be reunited with her parents, daughter Jennifer Cook; and sisters: Nelda and Lidia Baldonado.
Juanita graduated from Bowling Green High School and when on to earn her associates degree from Stautzenberger College. She worked at Job and Family Services for 20 years. Juanita enjoyed gardening, listening to George Strait, and going to garage sales. Juanita loved collecting angels and all things M&M. Ms. Green M&M was her favorite.
A graveside services for Juanita will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 11:00am in Rudolph Cemetery. Rudolph, Ohio.
Memorial contributions in Juanita’s honor may be gifted to the family to help with funeral expenses.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, Bowling Green, Ohio www.hannemanfunealhomes.com