Juanita Jean Prowant, age 97 died peacefully with her daughter, Diana Johnson, at her side on December 8, 2020 at 4:40pm in Surprise, Arizona where she has lived since 2004.
She was born August 8, 1923 in Hancock County, Ohio to Willis Earl and Lucy Catherine Jane (Persing) Cole. She attended both Elementary and High School in Van Buren, Ohio.
On January 12, 1941 she married her husband of 61 years, Irvin Nicholas Prowant. Irvin passed away in 2002 in Bowling Green, Ohio where they made their home until he passed away and Juanita moved to Arizona with their daughter. They have 3 children, two sons, Jerry Irvin (Becky) Prowant and Ronald Alan (Jaci) Prowant of Bowling Green, Ohio and a daughter, Diana Lee (Sam) Johnson, Surprise, AZ. Juanita has 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and nine great, great grandchildren. Her family will remember the many Holiday dinners at their home throughout the years. Juanita was a good cook, seamstress, and most of all a loving and caring Mother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers, , Ellis Leroy Cole, Findlay, OH., Willard Earl Cole, Findlay, Ohio, Datis Eugene Cole, Greenville, SC, Alexander Burtus (Burt) Cole, Kissimmee, FL, a sister Evangeline Gabriellia Cole, Findlay, OH., and a great grandchild, Jerhid Wayne Fegley.
Juanita worked at Leitman’s Mens Wear, Bowling Green, Oh as a seamstress until 1965 and Marathon Special Products from 1965 until retirement. While employed with Marathon she served as steward and then Chief Steward for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (I.B.E W.)
She was a 50+ year member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Bowling Green, Oh. and Life Member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary. Juanita is a member of the First Christian Church, Bowling Green, Ohio.
Dunn Funeral Home, 408 W Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio is handling the arrangements with burial at Wood County Memory Gardens.
The family would like to thank Drs. Rikesh Desai, Ian Goldman, Shailesh Patel and Divine Hospice and most recently Love and Care Assisted Living in Surprise, AZ and their staff for the wonderful care she received.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wood County Dog Park in care of the Wood County Dog Shelter, 1912 E Gypsy Lane Rd, Bowling Green, OH 43402.