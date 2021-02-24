Juanita “Enriquez” Avila age (94), of Pemberville, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green, OH. She was born on July 11, 1926 in Waelder, TX, to Encarnacion and Simona (Martinez) Hernandez. On January 23, 1944, she married Encarnacion Enriquez, in Sugarland, TX. Juanita and Encarnacion had 12 children and celebrated over 14 years of marriage together, before Encarnacion’s unexpected passing in November of 1958. Juanita, would find love again, and on November 7, 1983 she married Moises Avila in Fostoria, OH. Juanita and Moises have celebrated nearly 38 years of marriage together.
Juanita, worked as a homemaker, taking care of and raising her children. She remained devoted to her family, especially as it grew and she became a grandmother or “Lita” and later a great-grandmother. It was her family that always remained her first love and priority. She was known to be a very hard worker, and a great cook. All of her family always looked forward to her home cooking. In Juanita’s downtime, she enjoyed taking in the splendor of nature, and
looking out her home window and seeing all the different wild birds that surrounded her feeder.
In addition to her husband Moises, Juanita is survived by her children: Encarnacion (Tammy) Enriquez of Pemberville, Manuel Enriquez of Bowling Green, Esther (Lloyd) Spahn of Luckey, Fred (Stacie) Enriquez of GA, Jesse (Maureen) of GA, Gloria Pizana of Bowling Green, Juan Enriquez of Bowling Green, Raymond (Anita) Enriquez of Bowling Green, Linda (Kirk) Rublaitus of Luckey, 17 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Brother: Joe (Brenda) Hernandez of Fostoria. Sisters: Angelina (Ralph) Hernandez of Clyde, Ramona Sanchez of Bowling Green, Armandina Rodriguez of IL, Lupe Sanchez of Fostoria, and Susie (Jack) Garn of Fostoria. In addition to her husband Encarnacion, she was preceded in death by her parents, daughters: Elena Enriquez, Maria Taylor and infant son: Steven Enriquez. Brothers: Encarnacion Hernandez Jr., and Ysidro Hernandez. Sisters: Maria Capetillo, and Anita Navarro.
Following family services, Juanita will be laid to rest at a family committal service in Pemberville Union Cemetery, Pemberville. Officiating, will be Rev. James Budke. In lieu of flowers, memorials can take the form of contributions to: The family, c/o Esther Spahn. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com