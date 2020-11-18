Juanita Carr, age 97, of Fostoria, formerly of Wayne, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 21, 1923 in Vanlue, Ohio to the late Harry & Minnie (Breitigam) Hendricks. Juanita married Lester R. Carr on June 2, 1941 in Vanlue; and he preceded her in passing on October 11, 1979.
Surviving Juanita is her son, Derald (Brenda) Carr of Fostoria; son-in-law, Rodney (Pat) Dauterman of Portage; grandchildren, Ryan (Penny) Dauterman of Bloomdale, Brock (Michele) Dauterman of Monroe, Michigan, Holly (Michael) Deck of Bowling Green, Jonathon (Joni) Carr of Sturgis, Kentucky, Jodi Carr of Florida, Lorinda (Jeff) Schaulk of Sylvania, Kristi (David) Diaz of Fostoria, Misti (Dan) Rosebrook of McComb, Heather (Marcus) Fuller of McComb; (24) great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry & Minnie; daughter, Janet Kaye Dauterman; brothers, Alfred, Arthur, Rex, Herbert; sister, Imogene Walters; and great-grandson, Manuel Sandoval.
Juanita graduated from Vanlue High School in Hancock County in 1941 as Valedictorian of her class, and then worked at Honeywell in Fostoria where she retired from after 37 years. She then worked 12 years at Meijers in Findlay and Bowling Green, and was a member of the Mt. Zion United Brethren Church near Wayne. Juanita’s greatest joys in life were spending time with her family, and taking care of her 5 loving doggie companions, Bindie, Coco, Sophie, Mila May, & MyMy.
All services for Juanita will be private per her request. Memorial donations may be made to Stein Hospice (1200 Sycamore Line Sandusky, Ohio 44870). Arrangements have been entrusted to Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. On-line condolences may be sent to Juanita’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.