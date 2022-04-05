Juan Martinez, 86, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Monday April 4, 2022. He was born December 6, 1935 to Jesus and Benita (Guerra) Martinez. He married Yolanda Ordaz on September 18, 1958 and she survives in Bowling Green.
Juan worked for many years at Klotz Flowers, Hercules Stamping Company and St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. He was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Bowling Green and was very involved in numerous activities at St. Mark’s. Juan enjoyed spending time fishing, listening to music and being outdoors. His greatest pride and joy was his family whom he loved dearly.
Along with his wife of nearly 64 years, Yolanda, Juan is survived by his children John Martinez of Bowling Green, Sandi (Dwight) Sherwood of Bowling Green, Delia (Amado) Castillo of Bowling Green, Brenda Martinez of Tontogany, Ohio and Leticia Martinez of Toledo, Ohio, 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and twin sister Juana (Juanita) Silvas (Valentine L. Sr.) and sister Manuela (Nene) Portillo (Miguel).
He was preceded in death by his siblings Timoteo (Teo) Martinez (Josefa), Francisca (Pancha) Gutierrez (David), Maria Guadalupe (Lupe) Flores (Francisco), Jesus (Tuto) Martinez (Gabriela), Ramon (Rorro) Martinez (Elena), Jose (Cheche) Martinez (Maria Louisa), Francisco (Vejo) Martinez (Reyes), Pedro (Pete) Martinez (Isabel) and Hilario (Lalo) Martinez.
Visitation will be held on Monday April 11, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. His funeral service will be held on Tuesday April 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Father Tom McQuillen will officiate. Interment will follow at Wood County Memory Gardens in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to St. Aloysius Catholic Church or St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.