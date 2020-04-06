Juan Alvarez (65), of Pemberville, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020.
He was born to Jesus and Juanita (Duarte) Alvarez on November 22, 1954 in Toledo, Ohio.
Juan is survived by his wife of 44 years, Cynthia (Downard) Alvarez, daughters Jennica King, Nichole (Jonah) Hunsberger, Natasha (Micaiah) Zsigray, grandkids: Tyrus, Tucker, Sophia, Brayden, Graycen, Gracie, Paisley, Emry, Graham, and great-granddaughter Winifred. He is also survived by his 3 brothers and 4 sisters.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son Antonio Alvarez, and son-in-law Reuben King.
Many days you could find him on the porch reading his Bible. Most of all, Juan loved being with his family. He would sing and play guitar for them. You could find him at all his grandchildren’s sporting events.
Juan will be laid to rest in family committal service at Pemberville Union Cemetery, Pemberville.
A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
