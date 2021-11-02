Joyce Marie (Baker) Spencer, age 73, of Burgoon, Ohio passed away peacefully on Monday, October 25, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green, Ohio. She was born November 3, 1947, in Fostoria to the late Hubert “Huddie” & Kathryn (Mabus) Baker. Joyce married Albert J. Spencer on January 20, 1979, in Youngstown, Ohio.
Surviving Joyce is her loving husband of 42 years, Albert; daughters, Elora “Lori Smith” (Matthew Brown) Kibler of Frisco, Texas, Cheryl (DJ) Smith Waltermier of Fostoria, Linda (John Lane) Spencer of Juneau, Alaska; sons, Bob (Diane) Spencer of Lenoir City, Tennessee, Don (Sheree) Spencer of Wauseon, Ron (Christy) Spencer of Atlanta, Georgia, Tom Spencer of Toledo; brother, Ed (Elaine) Baker of Wayne; sister, Mary Jo (Baker) Wagner of Wayne, Regina (Baker) Dibling of Fostoria, Marge (Baker) Reinhart of Kansas; 23 grandchildren, and 33 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Huddie & Kathryn; brothers, Robert, Raymond, James, & Thomas Baker; and grandson, Elliott Spencer.
Joyce was a 1965 graduate of Lakota High School, and then graduated from Terra State with an Associates Degree, Tiffin University with a Bachelor’s Degree, and Heidelberg with a Master’s Degree. Known as G.I. Joyce, she had a career at Terra Serving Those That Have Served, and assisted veterans for over 28 years. She brought awareness to the campus of veterans and their needs, taught an orientation class for veterans new to college, worked with area county Veteran Service Officers to expedite the education benefit process, created a recognition program for veteran students and employees on Veterans Day by hosting a breakfast, recognized POW/MIA day, participated in “Stand Down” events, and was an active member in the National Association of Veteran Program Administrators. Joyce also worked with the Ohio Department of Veteran Affairs (where she was known as G.I. Joyce statewide), established a scholarship for veterans and organized a 5k fun run to fund it called Heroes Run, helped organize the opening of the Veterans Center in 2012, donated a total of approx. $150,000 to Veteran benefit programs, and in 2010 she helped donate $71,610 to Honor Flight of Northwest Ohio.
Among many hobbies, Joyce enjoyed sewing, baking, weaving rugs, was a Cleveland Indians fan, attending monthly breakfasts with her graduating class of 1965, continuing to help with the Lakota Class of 1965 Scholarship Fund/Award, and her greatest love of all was spending time with her grandchildren.
Joyce had decided that she wanted to donate her body to science at the Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at the Albert Bowe American Legion Post #338 in Bradner on Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 2:00 – 4:00 PM, with a Prayer Service beginning at 3:30 PM. A Tree Planting Ceremony will be held at Lakota High School next spring of 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lakota Class of 1965 Scholarship fund, or to the Sandusky County Veterans Services (2511 Countryside Dr Suite B Fremont, OH 43420). Online condolences may be sent to Joyce’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.