Joyce Ellen Carpenter, 74, of Perrysburg, OH, passed away January 16, 2021 at her home. She was born October 30, 1946 in Custar, OH to David & Ruby (Sidle) Gallagher. Joyce was a 1964 graduate of Liberty Center High School.
She worked for 29 years at Kazmaier’s grocery store and most recently worked in cosmetics at Dillard’s at Fallen Timbers. Joyce loved to shop and was an Ohio State Buckeye fan.
She married James Carpenter July 15, 1967. He preceded her in death. Survivors include her son, Randy (Dona) Carpenter, grandchildren, Tyler and Katy Carpenter and siblings, Barbara (Dave) Knepper, Eleanor (Barney) Barnes, Joe (Maria) Gallagher, Evelyn Hughes, Sally McGuire, Judy (Dave) Harman and Diana (Jimmy) Burns. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister, Opal McIntosh and Theresa Gallagher.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd., Waterville, OH. COVID-19 restrictions will be in place at funeral home, with social distancing and masks required. Funeral Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests giving memorial donations to The American Cancer Society or Ohio Living Hospice.