Joyce E. (Kille) Harwood, age 68, of Metamora, Ohio, passed on to be with the Lord, Monday, November 16, 2020, after a brief illness. Joyce was born May 16, 1952 in Toledo, Ohio to Carroll and Martha (Bassler) Kille. She attended Davis Business College and obtained a degree in Computer Science. Joyce worked as an executive secretary, as well as for the Evergreen Schools, and as a Health Care Aide.
She and her husband, John “Jack”, enjoyed spending time at their cottage in Hillsdale, Michigan. Joyce also had a love for gardening, bird watching, and spending time with family and friends.
Joyce leaves behind her loving husband of 28 years, Jack Harwood; son, Rob Riffle of Bowling Green, OH; sister, Helen Kille of Bowling Green, OH; brother, Fred (Tammie) Kille of Toledo, OH; stepchildren, Jason (Sarah) Harwood of Adrian, MI, Lindsay (Chris) Smith of Sylvania, OH and Craig (Audrey) Harwood of Baltimore, MD; special niece, Martha (Bo) Kruse of Bowling Green, OH; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; father and mother-in-law, Wendell and Virginia Harwood; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; and her daughter, Joy L. Riffle.
Graveside services at Amboy Township Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora (419.644.3601).
