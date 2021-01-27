Joyce Colette (Rogers) Marriott, 83, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021, in Sylvania, Ohio due to Covid-19. She was born November 2, 1937 to Vera Vinetta (Stahl) and John Cornelius Rogers in Wayne, Ohio.
After graduation from Montgomery Local School, Wayne, Ohio, Joyce attended Stautzenberger College, then went to airline school in Kansas City, Mo. Later, she earned her associate’s degree in Accounting from the University of Findlay, Findlay, Ohio.
Her career spanned from serving as a bookkeeper with Texaco Gas in Wayne, Ohio; a Data Recorder with American Airlines in Chicago, Ill.; and wrapped up with over 20 years of service to Marathon Oil in Findlay, Ohio as a Keypunch Operator and then as a Retirement & Benefits Specialist. Retirement proved too quiet, and she returned to work at Howard United Methodist Church and Christ Church United Methodist in Findlay, Ohio as their church secretary.
She married Donald C. Marriott on June 18, 1966 in Wayne, Ohio and they raised their daughter Trelesa in Findlay, Ohio. Following his passing in 2001, she moved to Toledo, Ohio where she volunteered at Church of the Cross and doted on her grandchildren.
An avid, lifelong reader, Joyce loved mysteries and historical fiction. She cherished her family, and loved to travel. She explored the country on old car tours and bus tours with her husband Don, enjoyed a final bus trip out west with her sister Nancy, and vacationed in Florida with her best friend Barb Kiel.
Joyce is survived by daughter, Trelesa (Rich) Marriott; sister, Nancy (Kenneth D.) Rogers Howlett; five grandchildren, Varalyn (Josh) Kaiser, Ayla (Nidson) Beaussejour, Leisha (Phillip) Lininger, Cail Lininger, Selia Lininger, six great-grandchildren, Saoirse, Kuyper, Amyiah, Josiah, Reverie, and Fenner Kaiser and nephew, Kenneth F. Howlett.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 35 years, Donald C. Marriott, and brother-in-law, Kenneth D. Howlett.
The family extends gratitude to the wonderful, caring staff at Sunset Village, Sylvania, Ohio where Joyce spent her final years.
Friends and loved ones are invited to come to remember Joyce, with masks and social distancing observed on Sunday, January 31, 2021 from 3-7:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4150 W Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will be Private.
In honor of Joyce’s love of reading, Memorial Donations can be sent to Toledo Lucas County Public Library’s - Library Legacy Foundation - 325 N Michigan St Toledo, OH 43604.
To leave a special message for Joyce’s family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com