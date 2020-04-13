Joyce Baumgardner, 86 of Perrysburg and formerly Rudolph, Ohio passed away on April 10, 2020. She was born near Belmore Ohio to Paul and Ida Mae (Hunter) Courtney on October 15, 1930. She married Henry Baumgardner in 1954 and they spent most of their married life farming near Rudolph, Ohio. They moved to Perrysburg in 2015 and he preceded her in death in 2018. Joyce is survived by daughter Elaine (Marvin) Schultz of Cicero, Indiana; son David (Linda) Baumgardner of Bowling Green; grandchildren: Robin (Brian) Gierse of Granger, Indiana; Brian (Tisha) Schultz of Anderson, Indiana; Kristin (Jacob) West of Findlay; Kelli (Ben) Fischer of Rudolph, and great grandchildren Caleb and Ethan Gierse, Mara and Colin Schultz, and Jason West. In addition to Henry, Joyce was preceded in death by two infant children: Jill and Stephen Baumgardner; parents: Paul & Ida Mae Courtney; brothers: Dick & Calvin Courtney, and sisters: Dolores Freeman & Alice Kurt.
Joyce graduated from Deshler High School and worked in Findlay until she married Henry. Throughout their marriage Joyce was an active partner in their farm operation, spending many hours driving tractor, hauling grain, and taking meals to the field. She was a wonderful cook and served her family by preparing delicious meals. She was talented in sewing, knitting and crocheting. Together with Henry she created beautiful flower beds that surrounded their home. She was a member of the Weston Church of Christ.
The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of The Waterford at Levis Commons and Elara Caring Hospice for their compassionate care.
A private service will be held on Thursday at 1:00pm for immediate family due to the Covid-19 virus. The service will stream live via the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home Facebook page for all family and friends to join with us in celebrating Joyce’s life. The family is requesting Memorials be given in Joyce’s name to Weston Church of Christ in lieu of flowers.
Hanneman Family Funeral Homes