Joyce Ann Parsons, 87, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away July 14, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Joyce was born in Dowling, Ohio to the late Everett and Dorothy (Sullivan) Evans on December 12, 1934. She married Raymond Parsons on June 23, 1956 in Bowling Green, Ohio and he survives.
Joyce enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, sewing, and knitting. She loved to watch the birds. Joyce loved traveling the country with Raymond on their Harley. Over the years they were able to travel to 48 states on these motorcycle trips.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 66 years Raymond; daughter Kathy Bowley; grandsons Bryon Bowley, Matthew (Greer)Bowley, Stacey (Chris) Tabor, Dustin Parsons, Christopher Parsons; great grandchildren Owen and Jackson Bowley; and honorary daughter Deanna Meeker. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, son Raymond “Chip” Parsons; brothers Ed Evans, Sonny Evans; and Aunt Sis.
Visitation for Joyce will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022 from 10:00 AM until the time of her Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 AM in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St./P.O. Box 648, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
Memorial Contributions in Joyce’s honor may be gifted to Bridge Hospice.
Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home is honored to serve Joyce's family.