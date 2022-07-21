Joyce Ann Parsons, 87, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away July 14, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Joyce was born in Dowling, Ohio to the late Everett and Dorothy (Sullivan) Evans on December 12, 1934. She married Raymond Parsons on June 23, 1956 in Bowling Green, Ohio and he survives.

Joyce enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, sewing, and knitting. She loved to watch the birds. Joyce loved traveling the country with Raymond on their Harley. Over the years they were able to travel to 48 states on these motorcycle trips.