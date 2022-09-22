Joyce Ann (Miller) Karn, 80, of Findlay, Ohio died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Bridge Hospice Center at Blanchard Valley Hospital. She was born February 23, 1942, in Findlay, Ohio to the late Earl A. and Leona R. (Massey) Miller.

She married Robert D. Karn, December 19, 1973, and he preceded her in death on March 14, 2014.