Joyce Ann (Miller) Karn, 80, of Findlay, Ohio died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Bridge Hospice Center at Blanchard Valley Hospital. She was born February 23, 1942, in Findlay, Ohio to the late Earl A. and Leona R. (Massey) Miller.
She married Robert D. Karn, December 19, 1973, and he preceded her in death on March 14, 2014.
Joyce shared seven children with Robert, Teresa (P.J.) Walters, Todd (Buffy) Karn, and Bonnie Woodyard, all of Findlay, Ohio. Lisa Shively of Fostoria, Ohio, Roberta Walters of Tipp City, Ohio, and Caroline (Jim) Graham of Cygnet, Ohio. One child, Rodney (Rocky) D. Karn, preceded them in death in May 2006. Son-in-law, David Shively also preceded Joyce in death in April 2020.
Her family included 14 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and numerous children she “adopted” as her own. One great grandchild, Skylar Karn, preceded her in death.
Joyce was one of 8 children. One sister, Ruby (Miller) Wilson of Dalton,Georgia and one brother, David C. Miller survive her. Brothers Earl H. Miller, Paul A. Miller, Bob R. Miller, and Tom Miller preceded her in death as well as one sister, Laura Jeanette (Miller) Januszewski.
Joyce enjoyed breakfast dates each week, with a beloved niece on Sunday and her daughter Teresa and the R.O.M.E.O. club on Wednesday. Joyce would adopt the children and grandchildren of the cherished friends in these groups. She enjoyed spoiling all the children in her life, related or not. She loved scratch-off lottery tickets, playing cards, going out to eat, and puzzles of all kinds.
Joyce had many occupations in her lifetime, but she retired from Meijer, Findlay, Ohio, in 2007 after 18 years of service, where she gained many lifelong friends. Though she leaves behind numerous loved ones, she can now rest with some of the most important people of her lifetime.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 from 9:00 am until the time of her service at 11:00 am at the Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay, Ohio, with the Rev. Dan Metzger officiaiting. Burial will follow at Knollcrest Gardens, east of Findlay. She will be laid to rest next to her husband of 41 years.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donors choice. Joyce’s family encourages you to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket to honor her memory and we wish you the best of luck. Online condolences may be made at coldrencrates.com.