Joyce Ann Hinesman, 66, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021. She was born January 1, 1955 in Bowling Green to the late Paul and Joan (Mandell) Kellermeier. She married Douglas Hinesman on April 12, 1975.
Joyce enjoyed spending time sewing, crafting, and collecting antiques. She loved tending to her flower gardens and landscape around her home. Her greatest joy came from the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
She is survived by her daughters Carrie (Jack) Baker of Bowling Green, Ohio and Lindsay (Scott) Marcin of Bowling Green, Ohio, grandchildren Peyton, Caroline, Nolan and Hayley and siblings Juanita, Sharon, Janice, Shirley, Sandra, Janet, Gary, Leo and Judy.
She was preceded in death by her husband Douglas, sister Shelly, and infant brothers Alva and Fred.
A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Thomas More University Parish, 425 Thurstin Ave. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Father Jeff Walker will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at Noon. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com