Joyce Ann Campbell, age 79, passed away peacefully at her home in Bowling Green, Ohio on July 7th, 2020. She was born in Wilmington, Ohio on April 5, 1943 to Ivan R. and Kathleen (Fisher) Runyon.
Joyce enjoyed her career in modeling, for John Casablanca and Margarette Obrien, spending time in New York City. She also worked in general labor for many local businesses.
Joyce is survived by her children Robina (Jeff) Grunden, Rhonda Schroeder and Jennifer Bowlin; grandchildren Heather and Hannah Grunden, Shelby and Denise Schroeder; her sisters Sue Beers, Karen Capparelli, Sharon Bryant, step brother Mike Reed, and adopted brother Bill Ward. Several nieces and nephews also survive, and her best friend April King. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents Ivan Runyon and Dorothy Kay Bell, husband Larry Grant Campbell, and her sister Helen Runyon Miller.
Friends may visit on July 15th at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Please view Joyce’s Memorial video tribute and leave a condolence message at CoyleFuneralHome.com.