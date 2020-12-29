Joyce Ann Boney, 79, of Findlay passed away at Blanchard Valley Hospital on December 28, 2020. She was born in North Baltimore, Ohio on Oct. 4, 1941 to the late Alva Clifford and Sara Larue (Dewyer) Bhaer. She married Thomas C. Boney on Nov. 11, 1961 and they celebrated 59 years of marriage.
She is survived by her husband; a son, Rick T. (Beth) Boney of Findlay; a daughter, Carol A. (Joseph) Sudlow of Van Buren; four grandchildren, Clayton Sudlow, Paige Sudlow, Molly Boney and Pierce Boney; and three sisters-in-law, Betty Boney, Rebecca Bhaer and Patricia Boney. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Alva L. Bhaer.
Mrs. Boney worked as a clerk at Marathon until her retirement. She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, enjoyed needlepoint and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Due to Covid-19, a private service will be held for the immediate family and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and online condolences can be shared by visiting coldrencrates.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Coldren-Crates Funeral Home.