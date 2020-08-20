Joy Lou Hobson (Myers), 59, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Wednesday August 19, 2020. She was born January 21, 1961 to the late Paul and Mary Alice (Kepler) Myers.
Joy worked for 20 years at the Sentinel-Tribune in Bowling Green. She was a member of the Wood County Baptist Church and a member of the National Marfan Foundation. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in aviation and enjoyed flying and she loved to travel. Her greatest joy in life came from the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children Jimmie (Jessica) Hobson of West Milton, Ohio and Jennifer (Jeffery) Brown of Bowling Green, Ohio, brother Timothy (Cathrine) Myers of Bowling Green, grandchildren Ryleigh, Emerson, Sawyer and Jolene, and nieces Theresa, Andrea and Emily.
A Celebration of Joy’s Life will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to The National Marfan Foundation, 22 Manhasset Ave Port Washington, New York 11050.
