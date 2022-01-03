Joshua Paul Sams, age 31, of Weston, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, near Bradner. He was born on August 30, 1990, in Bowling Green, Ohio to Barry & Pamela (Wittenmyer) Sams.
Joshua leaves behind his faithful St. Bernard and companion, Sfen; his mom, Pam; dad, Barry; grandmother, Leona Sams; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Paul Sams; grandparents, Carl and Mary Wittenmyer; and uncles, Carl Wittenmyer, Jr., Kevin Sams, Don Pierce, and Dave Henschen.
Joshua was a 2009 graduate of Emmanuel Baptist High School in Toledo, was a beautiful man inside and out, and of course had a wild side. He was a hard worker, had many hobbies, was an avid Michigan Wolverines fan, and was kind, caring, and mostly placed others above himself. He could simply put a smile on anyone’s face. Joshua will be missed by all that no words can truly describe.
Friends will be received from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1:00 PM. Burial will be at Union Hill Cemetery near Bowling Green, and immediately following a bereavement luncheon will be held at the Eagle’s Club in Bowling Green. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Joshua’s family or Go Fund Me Page to help with expenses. Any funds beyond expenses will be donated to mental health and addiction. Online condolences can be sent to Joshua’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.