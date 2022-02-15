Joseph T. Benge, 71, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022. He was born on January 12, 1951. Joe served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Purple Heart. He worked for the Ford Motor Company, Maumee Stamping Plant for 37 years.
He will be dearly missed by his children, Amy Bell, Dawn (Christopher) Gillard, and Todd (Shannon) Benge; grandchildren, Dakota, Stephanie, Gavin, Tucker, Sydney, Violet, and Cooper; siblings, Robert (Annette) Benge, Kathy (Rick) Johnson, and Chester (Mary) Paulson; sister-in-law, Linda (Rick); brother-in-law, Allan (Kristin); and many other family and friends. Joseph was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sharon; his parents Clarence and Martha and several brothers and sisters.
Joe always had a smile and welcomed family and friends into his home. He truly loved the property where he resided and spending time in his barn. He was an avid race car fan for many years. He was a skilled mechanic and enjoyed repairing lawn equipment after his retirement.
Family and friends may visit on Sunday from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy., where Funeral Services will be held on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Donations may be directed to the American Stroke Foundation at www.americanstroke.org in memory of Joseph Benge.