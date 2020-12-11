Joseph “Joe” Sproul, 95, of Rudolph, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his loving family.
Joe was born on April 5, 1925 in Waynesfield, Ohio to the late Stanley and Ruth (McBride) Sproul. He married Ruby Baughman on August 22, 1948 and they were married for 72 years. She survives in Rudolph.
Also surviving are his children: Vicki (Richard) Sievert of Oak Harbor, Ohio, Jerry (Sharon) Sproul of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Larry (Lisa) Sproul of Holland, Ohio, and Lisa (Robert) Colcord of Fort Wayne, Indiana; 10 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by sisters: Louise (Walter) Lloyd and Helen Sproul and a brother Sanford (Evelyn) Sproul.
Joe was an Education Administrator of Otsego Local Schools and proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II.
Visitation will be on Monday, December 14, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of his Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 2:30 p.m. in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada. Those attending Joe’s services are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Joe’s Celebration of Life Service will be livestreamed on the Hanneman Family Funeral Home Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be gifted in Joe’s honor to Honor Flight, P.O Box L-4016, Columbus, Ohio 43260.
