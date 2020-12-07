Joseph J. “Sharpie” Sharp, 63, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Friday December 4, 2020. He was born December 17, 1956 in Bowling Green to the late Glenn and Helen (Long) Sharp. He married Shelly Urhammer on March 13, 1982 and she survives in Bowling Green.
Joe obtained his Bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University in 1980. The Sharp family was synonymous with BGSU Football. While attending school, he began working under the guidance of his father as the student equipment manager. This turned into a long and rewarding career for Joe as he served as the BGSU Athletics Equipment Manager from 1981 to 2011. During his time at BGSU, he touched countless lives and met and developed friendships that he cherished and maintained throughout his life.
He enjoyed fishing and spending time at the lake where he was a park manager for theCatawba Point Association at Lake Erie. Catawba was his oasis and he loved spending time there. He loved the Green Bay Packers and watching his sons play sports-never missing any of their games. His greatest joy in life came from the time he spent with his family and friends, especially his granddaughter Brinley “Baby Girl”.
So many have been touched by Joe’s generous spirit, his readiness to help and his deep humility. He has meant so many things to so many people and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Along with his wife of 38 years Shelly, Joe is survived by his son’s Tyler Sharp of Granville, Ohio and Evan (Kaitlyn) Sharp of Liberty Center, Ohio, granddaughter Brinley Sharp, brother Jim (Cheryl) Sharp of Pemberville, Ohio and his Companion dog Bear.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Oscar and Iva (Apple) Sharp, Lloyd and Freda (Lansky) Long, his parents Glenn and Helen Sharp and his sister Janice Ebersole.
A private family service will take place on Friday December 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Family friend and former BGSU Football Player Vic Cales will officiate. Joe’s family invites friends to watch the service live on Dunn Funeral Home and Peinert-Dunn Funeral Homes Facebook Page Friday at 1:00 p.m.
A public celebration of Joe’s life with friends and his Falcon family will take place at Doyt Perry Stadium in 2021 when COVID restrictions have lifted and it is safe to gather together. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to The Maurer Cancer Center and Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green, The Joe Sharp Memorial Contribution Fund at BGSU and/or The James Cancer Hospital in Columbus.
The Sharp Family is incredibly grateful for the teams of caregivers at the Maurer Cancer Center, Wood County Hospital, and the James Cancer Hospital for the extraordinary care he received throughout his journey!
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Sharp family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com