Joseph H. Ablett, 99, of Pemberville, passed away at Otterbein Senior Living on Wednesday February 2, 2022.
Joseph was born on June 25, 1922, to William W. and Clara (Kennedy) Ablett in Detroit, MI. He graduated from Southeaster High School in Detroit, Manchester College in Indiana and Bethany Seminary in Chicago. On May 29, 1949 he married Wilma Jones at Central Methodist Church in Detroit. Joseph and Wilma raised 4 children and have celebrated over 72 years of marriage together.
During his time as a Methodist Pastor, Joseph served 5 churches in Michigan plus 3 churches when he was a seminary student. In addition to being a Pastor, Joseph served as Vice President of the Marysville School Board, secretary of Kiwanis, and President of the Lions Club. He later retired in 1985 and worked at a local funeral home for 13 years. In 1999 Joseph and Wilma moved to Otterbein Portage Valley Retirement Community.
In addition to his wife Wilma, Joseph is survived by his children: Barbara (Kim) Riester of PA, Marcia Rapp of MI, Richard (Phyllis) Ablett of OK, Barry Ablett of MI, and 4 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, twin brother William, brother, Kenneth Ablett sisters: Connie and Betty and grandson, Jason.
The family will host a memorial service at a future date to be announced. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.