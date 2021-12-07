Joseph Crowell, 72, retired Bowling Green City Police Sergeant of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday November 28, 2021.
Joe was born in Hicksville, NY to parents Joseph and Beatrice (Kaiser) Crowell. He graduated from Hicksville High School in 1965 and went on to attend Bowling Green State University on a Rugby Scholarship.
In 1967, Joe voluntarily joined the USMC to embark on a 12-month tour in the Vietnam War and was assigned to the 2nd Battalion 5th Marine regiment. His unit saw some of the fiercest fighting in that war that included combat operations in Hue City and Que Son. Joe had an immense pride in having served in the Marine Corps and never missed an opportunity to greet a fellow Marine with Semper Fi, or a naval service member with a good humored off color Navy joke.
After returning from Vietnam, Joe attended Owens Community College where he received his Associates Degree in Law Enforcement and joined the Bowling Green Police Department in 1972. For those of you that knew Joe, you’ll remember the unmistakable silhouette of him in his
patrol car.
Joe retired from BGPD with the rank of Sergeant in 2001. His retirement was spent traveling the United States and documenting his travels with the latest and greatest Nikon camera. Joe helped operate Ben’s Table with Deborah, where he built an Award Winning Model Railroad Garden. He spent many hours planting and playing “Trains” with his friends.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Deborah Crowell, son’s Jason and Jonathan Crowell and grandchildren Jordan Hayer, Jack Crowell, Reid Crowell and Vivian Crowell. Joe was simply the best father, husband and friend and his legacy as a great friend will carry on through those that knew him.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday December 14, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with visitation starting at 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster Street. Pastor Bryan Wiles will officiate. Full military honors will be rendered by the Wood County Honor Detail.
