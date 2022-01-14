Joseph Allen Slane, 61, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away January 13, 2022. He was born November 10, 1960 in Fremont, Ohio to Robert Slane and Betty (Hoff) Butler.
Joe enjoyed spending time hunting, fishing and trapping.
He is survived by his children Rhynna Canada of Lowell, Arkansas, Anthony Gaines of Eagle Rock, Missouri and Shawn Gaines of Little Rock, Arkansas, parents Robert and Betty, siblings Bessie Slane Storch, Shelley Slane Jones, Brian Slane, Darrel Ickes, Danny Ickes and John Butler and 12 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sister Sheryl Butler and brothers Randy Slane and Chuck Butler.
A Celebration of Joe’s Life will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.