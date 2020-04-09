Joseph A. Serraro Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune Apr 9, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joseph A. Serraro “Bear,” 71, Bowling Green, died April 7, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, Bowling Green. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Sentinel-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Edition Special Sections To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More Most Popular Articles Videos Collections ArticlesEleven days without lab results for hospital worker with suspected COVID-19 in MaumeeWood County reports first deaths from coronavirusWoman dies, man hospitalized following shooting, crashUpdated - Health commissioner: Wood County may not have surge in coronavirus casesPerrysburg provides drop-off site for large items, extra trashWood County has 24 coronavirus casesMan killed, 2 wounded in funeral home parking lot shootingUpdated: BG declares state of emergency over virusWood County coronavirus cases total 34Prosecutor: Perrysburg teen accused of murder is competent, may take plea Videos CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections. Tweets by sentineltribune Events Browse Today's events Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView