Jonathan Stong Groat — beloved son, brother, uncle and friend.
Jonathan Stong Groat was kind, intelligent, and extremely funny. He could make anyone laugh — from toddlers to octogenarians — and his infectious humor made every party more fun and every awkward social situation more bearable. Throughout his life, Jon’s friends and family benefited from his sharp mind, witty demeanor, and heart of gold. Jon passed away following a brief illness in Royal Oak, Michigan on November 26, 2021, a few months shy of his fiftieth birthday.
Jon Groat was born on February 24, 1972 in Bowling Green, Ohio, to Harry Theodore Groat and Cynthia Collin Stong. He graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1990, followed by an undergraduate degree in sociology with general honors from the University of Chicago, and Juris Doctor degree (magna cum laude) from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Upon graduation from law school, Jon joined the litigation practice group of the law firm Dickinson Wright PLLC, first in the Lansing and later in the Ann Arbor office. Jon eventually became a partner at the firm. He was a skilled, tenacious litigator, and never shied away from a spirited argument — as his colleagues, friends, and family can all attest! After almost ten years at Dickinson, Jon transitioned to a new role as Associate General Counsel at Delta Dental Plan of Michigan, and, a few years later, was promoted to Vice President and General Counsel of Delta Dental Plan of Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio, working at the company’s Okemos headquarters. While at Delta, Jon wore many different hats, serving as general counsel to the Board of Directors, and managing the company’s legal and compliance department. Most recently, Jon served as Senior Attorney-Director, Originations at Credit Acceptance Corporation. In this role, he provided legal support to the company’s origination and sales functions, which helped ensure compliance with company policies and regulatory law.
Outside of work, Jon was a man of many interests. He loved to read and browse through bookstores. He was an audiophile — never happier than when kicking back listening to music on high-end equipment at volumes others might find deafeningly high. He was a movie enthusiast, Lego collector and comic book nerd, who relished watching Marvel movies with his niece and nephew. Jon was also a watch geek and would happily regale anyone who’d listen with the history and characteristics of a timepiece in his collection. He loved cars, traveling, fly fishing, fine scotch and bourbon, and just hanging out with friends and family, joking and shooting the breeze.
Jon’s family adored him. He was a beloved son to Cindy, Ted and Peggy Giordano; a loving, supportive brother to Andrew (Elizabeth), Caroline Giordano (Brian), and Martha Ulrich (Wayne). Jon was also a doting uncle to Connor and Caitlin, both of whom think the world of him. He was a treasured, loyal friend to countless people throughout the many chapters and adventures in his life.
A Memorial Service/Celebration of Life for Jon will be held in Ann Arbor early next year, pandemic permitting. Those wishing to attend should email andrew_groat@hotmail.com and cbgiorda@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jon’s memory to The Nature Conservancy or Michigan’s Access to Justice Campaign. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.
