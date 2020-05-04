Jonathan D.S. Herald, 40, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 from a medical condition. He was born on October 23, 1979 to William and Karen (Smith) Herald.
Jon is survived by his parents; daughter Kaitlyn Taylor of Bowing Green; sister Amy Peplinski of Augusta, Georgia; brother Joel (Lesley) Herald of Sylvania, Ohio; nieces: Ellie & Brooke; and nephew Zachary. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Jon was a 1998 graduate of Bowling Green High School. He went on to earn a bachelor degree at Bowling Green State University with a dual specialization in Marketing and Management Information Systems.
A lifelong resident of Bowling Green, Jonathan loved to travel, be with friends, and serve others. He was an amazing father to his wonderful daughter and an energetic friend to so many people. He lived life to its fullest. Jonathan sums his life best with his Facebook description:
“First one to jump in the pool….Love to cook, love to be outdoors, love being healthy…my daughter, my family, and my friends are the most important things in the world to me…I enjoy traveling very much and with my job I can work from anywhere my life takes me…One of my favorite things is to sit and laugh with friends…the things you surround yourself with are what define you – make sure they’re of the highest quality.”
Visitation for Jon will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at spacious Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 West Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio. Social distancing will be observed and attendees are asked to please wear masks. A graveside service will be held on Friday May 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green.
For those how are unable to attend the services for any reason, the family encourages you to go the funeral home website www.hannemanfh.com and leave a condolence or a fond memory.