Jon W. Nonnemaker, age 78, of Bradner, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green, Ohio.
He was born on February 28, 1944, in Wayne, to the late John H. & Alice M. (Beightol) Nonnemaker. Jon married Carolyn Stinehart on October 5, 1963, at the Wayne Church of Christ.
Surviving Jon is his loving wife of 58 years, Carolyn; son, Bryon (Jane) Nonnemaker of Fostoria; daughters, Lori A. Nonnemaker of Toledo, Jody K. Wolfe of Bowling Green; brother, Noel (Shirley) Nonnemaker of Tiffin; sisters, Mimi Schroeder of Wayne, and Esther (Roy) Schroeder of Lima; brother-in-law, Marvin (Marilyn) Stinehart; sister-in-law, Faye (Ray Johnston) Stinehart; grandchildren, Megan, Breanne, Rick, Kyle, Travis, Erica, Kyle, Kasey; and 8 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John & Alice; sisters, Nancy, Janet, Jane; and grandson, Seth.
Jon was a 1962 graduate of Elmwood High School, and then worked many years as a laborer and furnace operator at the former Brush Wellman, now known as Materion.
He was a member of the Wayne United Methodist Church, and among many hobbies over the years, he enjoyed tinkering in his garage, was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan, and had a passion for music. In his earlier years, Jon played drums in the local Rhythm Rascals Band, and he also had a love for playing the Jew’s Harp, which he took with him everywhere he went. Jon will always be remembered for his humble “it is what it is” attitude and great outlook on life. He was always able to brighten every bad situation and could put a smile on anyone’s face.
A private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
