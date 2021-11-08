Jon “Bill” Sockman, 81 of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away November 2, 2021.
Beloved husband, father, grandfather and devoted caregiver to those he loved, left to cherish his memory is his wife Sheryl (Myers) Sockman of 61 years, daughter Nicole Wentz (Scott), Son Jay Sockman (Kelly), Son Cliff Sockman (Elise) along with 7 grandchildren Kayla, Maddie, Sam, Alyssa, Hunter, Ava, Madison and Bill’s siblings Judy Scherff of Florida and Tom Sockman of Bowling Green.
A lifelong resident of Bowling Green, Bill served in the National Guard and was a member of the Order of Demolay in his youth.
In 1959 Bill began working for what would be his father-in-law Warren Myers at The Gulf Service Station. Along with his brother Tom, in 1981 they would turn The Gulf Service Station into what is now Sockman Automotive. During those early years Sockman’s was located on Ridge Street and then moved in 1992 to its current location 425 Grant Street (behind Dairy Queen) where Bill continued to serve the community until his retirement in 2003.
Community and family were very important to Bill, however he also enjoyed visiting Florida in the winters, gardening, creating stained glass masterpieces, bingo, playing cards and spending time with his many boxer dogs throughout the years which we are certain he has reunited with again.
Bill will be missed by many but forgotten by none.
He was preceded in death by his father John Sockman, mother Mary (Roebke) Sockman, Father-In-Law Warren Myers and Mother-In-Law Maxine Myers.
A Celebration of Bill’s life will be held on Friday NOVEMBER 12, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Rev. Janine Dress will officiate. Visitation will be held Friday morning at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Noon. Facial coverings will be required in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to the Wood County Humane Society.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Sockman family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.