John "Will" Lewis Patterson, 77, of Bowling Green, OH, May 23, 2022, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, OH. He was born February 26, 1945 to John & Florence (Recker) Patterson. He was a US Army Veteran. John was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church and the Odd Fellows. He worked at Sears Westgate for over 30 years retiring in 2012.
He is survived by his brother Thomas R. Patterson, his nieces Pamela Patterson and Brendi (Noah) Patterson and his nephews Tom (Deanne ) Patterson, Jason (Teresa) Patterson, and Nick Patterson.
A Celebration of Life is being planned and will be announced later. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Homes, Tontogany, Ohio. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.