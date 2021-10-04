John Wesley Smith, 84, of North Baltimore passed away Friday, October 1, 2021 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.
John was born on December 25, 1936 in North Baltimore, Ohio to the late Leonard and Myrtle (Freeman) Smith. He married the love of his life Betty Lou Smith on May 27, 1956 and she preceded him in death on October 30, 2020. John is survived by his children: Allen (Patricia) Smith of Findlay, Linda (Robert) Stull of Hoytville and David (Virginia Ritter) Smith of North Baltimore; 22 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren and a sister Barbara (Joe) Nicholson-Mechel of Maumee. He was preceded in death by his son Roger Smith, great grandson Jacob, great-great grandsons Carson and Bentley and Liam.
John was a 1954 graduate of North Baltimore High School and then worked for Cast Metal Foundry in Deshler, after that, John worked construction for Christman Brothers in Leipsic and Millstream Builders in Findlay. He was a member of the Hoytville United Methodist Church, he enjoyed listening to Gospel music, especially the Gaither Brothers. John enjoyed being out in the fields farming as well as camping, hunting, watching High School Football and doing word search puzzles.
Visitation for John will be on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 5:00-8:00 PM in the HANNEMAN FUNERAL HOME, 370 Park Dr S., McComb, Ohio 45858. His Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM in the funeral home, with Pastor Hugh Bowland officiating. Interment will follow in the McComb Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in John’s honor to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
