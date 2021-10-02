John W. Smith, 84, North Baltimore died Oct. 1, 2021. Arrangements are being handled by Hanneman Funeral Home, McComb.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man sentenced for soliciting sex with undercover officer
- Lake volleyball sweeps Eastwood
- Elmwood gets historic win over Eastwood at home in pivotal conference matchup
- BG police report missing juvenile
- Updated: Sheriff releases report for crash that killed Otsego student
- Custar man will remain instutionalized for 2013 shooting
- Toledo man pleads not guilty in BG shooting incident
- Football scores, week 7
- Woman who survived 1918 flu, world war succumbs to COVID
- Ashton Michael Copeland
Videos
Collections
- Eastwood vs Elmwood, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021
- Elmwood vs Allen East, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021
- Eastwood vs Lake, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021
- BG vs Anthony Wayne, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021
- Eastwood vs Lake, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021
- BG vs Perrysburg, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021
- Otsego vs Liberty Center, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
- Wood County Veterans Memorial Plaza
- Lake vs Woodmore, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021