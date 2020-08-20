John W. Housley, 70, of North Baltimore, passed away at 7:22 a.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green.
He was born on March 23, 1950, in Findlay to the late Wayne “Sam” and Hazel (Weiker) Housley. He married Brenda Sue (Snyder) on October 6, 2014, and she survives.
John is also survived by his daughters: Lynn (Mike) Reynolds, Rudolph; Holly (Mike) Kellerbauer, Toledo; Jessica Crawford, FL; sisters: Mary Burnett, OK; Pat Miller, Rudolph; and Betty (Ken) Stemen, Cygnet; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
John suffered a stroke several years ago and has been cared for by Briar Hill Health Campus in North Baltimore.
John, also known as “DaddyO”, had many jobs but had a passion for music and enjoyed entertaining people with his singing and playing his guitar.
All services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore.
Memorial contributions may be made to Smith-Crates Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.smithcrates.com