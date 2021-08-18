John Sharrock, 77, of Grand Rapids, Ohio went to be with the Lord on August 13, 2021. John was born to the late Clare and Evelyn (Kennedy) Sharrock on June 24, 1943 in Bucyrus, Ohio. John married Bonnie Burks and she survives.
John worked for 43 years as an engineer for the Railroads. He loved to watch TV and always had control of the remote control. John loved sports, loved to bird watch, and loved all animals especially his dogs. John was a member of the New Life Community Church in Grand Rapids.
John is survived by his wife of 55 years Bonnie; daughters Michelle Salmon, Melissa Gayfield; son Michael Sharrock; and J. Michael Salmon who was like a son and four-legged companion Calli. John was preceded in death by his parents and brother Kennedy Sharrock.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 4:00 PM in the New Life Community Church, 17679 Woodburn Ave, Grand Rapids, OH 43522
Memorial Contributions in John’s honor may be gifted to the New Life Community Church, Grand Rapids.
