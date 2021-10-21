John S. Dvorack, 65, passed away Sunday October 17, 2021 from pancreatic and liver cancer. Born March 19, 1956 to Albert (Al) and Catherine (Lois) Nycz Dvorack, he grew up in the Bowling Green area. A 1974 graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School and three years study at the University of Toledo, his entire working career was in the law enforcement field. He began his employment with the Ohio State Highway Patrol as an Equipment Technician and served as Dispatcher at the former patrol post on Airport Highway and district headquarters in Findlay. He continued his studies and became a Police Officer and served at the Perrysburg Township Police Department. In retirement, he worked part-time as a Police Dispatcher with the University of Toledo Police Department and City of Maumee.
John had a passion for radios, and he proudly became a Ham Radio Operator, earning the designation of Amateur Extra. His call sign was KD8BIN. He enjoyed working outdoors and took immerse pride in keeping a well-manicured lawn. His John Deere tractor was his favorite buddy in keeping things in shape.
John is survived by his wife of 34 years, Doris; brother, Dr. Michael (Camille) Dvorack, Albuquerque, NM; brother-in-law, Joe (Christy) Schadenfroh, Nashville, IN, a host of special nieces and nephews; and his fur-person, Lucy.
Special thanks and gratitude to the men and women of Toledo Fire Station 21, the Emergency Room staff at McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital, Father Mark Davis and Father Joe Steinbauer.
The family will receive guests Friday, October 22, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2255 Central Grove (corner of Sherwood Ave. and Anthony Wayne Trail). Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Maumee, OH.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2255 Central Grove, Toledo, OH 43614.
