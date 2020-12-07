John Richard “Dick” Pfouts, age 89, of Findlay and formerly Mt. Victory, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Blanchard Valley Hospital. John was born on November 27, 1931 in Byhalia, OH to the late Pearl A. and Mary A.(Ramsey) Pfouts.
John graduated from Bowling Green HS in 1949. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He worked at Whirlpool for 20+ years and was self employed the remainder of his career. He was a member of the Salem Cass United Methodist Church of Findlay. John served on the Mt. Victory Town Counsel for six years. He was a former volunteer Firefighter for Mt. Victory Fire Department. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Kenton, OH, and the National Ham Radio Operator’s Association.
John is survived by his wife of 68 years, Janice E. (Rochte) Pfouts; their children, Lynn Gustafson of Florida, Kelly (Kathy) Pfouts, Richard (MaeDene) Pfouts of Wadsworth, OH, Dianne Bailey of Ada, Ohio; eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; three brothers, Lee (Elsie) Pfouts, Ron (Nancy) Pfouts, Gregg (Diane) Pfouts; a sister Ruth Deirker, and a sister in law, Zoe Pfouts. He was preceded in death by a brother, Bob Pfouts.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home, 500 Lima Avenue, Findlay, Ohio 45840. A funeral service will follow the visitation, starting at noon on Friday, at the funeral home, with Pastor Matthew Blau officiating. A private burial will take place in Byhalia Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials can be made in place of flowers, to The Alzheimer’s Association at alzheimers.org
Online condolences may be shared with the family at, www.kirkpatrickbehnke.com.