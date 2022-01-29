John R. Kolpien, 72, of Chesterfield, VA, died suddenly in the early morning hours of January 15, 2022.
Born May 29, 1949, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of the late Clifford and Dorothy Kolpien.
He is preceded in death by his sister Karen Stucker.
John is survived by Carolyn, his wife and best friend of almost 37 years, and daughters, Jennifer Kolpien and Laura Bruno (Brandon), and son Doug (Allyson), and granddaughter, Charlotte. John is also survived by his brothers Michael and Dennis (Luann). Many nieces and nephews also survive him.
John had a great sense of humor and was liked by all who met him. He served in the US Army after high school and then completed his bachelor’s degree at the University of Toledo and his MBA at Findlay University. He was a banker for the first part of his career and worked at Huntington Bank in Toledo, Ohio as well as at Key Bank, also in Toledo, Ohio. He worked several years at Comfort Keepers of America. He started his own company to provide financial consulting services and helped numerous small and medium sized businesses achieve their goals.
John was an active man and loved playing tennis, softball, racquetball and taking hikes. He and Carolyn transitioned to pickleball after moving to Blue Bell, PA. John loved baseball and his team of choice was always the Cleveland Indians.
John and Carolyn moved to Chesterfield, VA in 2018 and built their retirement home. John spoke often of the beauty of their property and the serenity of the creek behind their home. John will be profoundly missed by his family and friends.
The family requests that any donations be made to the American Heart Association or a charity of your choice.
A private service was held at 11:00 am at the Morrissett Funeral Home in Chesterfield, VA on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.